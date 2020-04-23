The generosity our community shows never ceases to amaze us. We have seen it before in times of need — whether it is pitching in after a storm, donating to help those in need or rallying around someone battling an illness — and we can’t help but feel proud to see our citizens doing what they can to help in a time of crisis.
That altruistic behavior has been on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health professionals in our area have always been dedicated to helping keep our citizens healthy, and that dedication hasn’t wavered in the face of a virulent invisible enemy. They continue to go to work and put themselves in danger to help treat others that are sick. We can’t say enough good things about the men and women who are on the frontlines of this battle.
We aren’t the only ones who are appreciative of our health care workers. While they work to combat the novel coronavirus, various people and organizations continue to offer support by making and donating masks and providing meals for the workers on the frontline.
A crisis as big as this pandemic pushes a lot of people to the frontline. There are police officers who are helping to keep the peace as we spend most of our time at home. There are firefighters and EMTs who are still there to answer the call in the safest way possible.
There are more key components to this battle than many of us realize. There are truck drivers who continue to deliver supplies. There are workers at grocery and department stores who help keep the shelves stocked and the lines moving when we briefly step out of our safe havens for essentials.
There are numerous teachers who are doing their best to make sure their students are learning what they can while confined at home. There are organizations like America’s Second Harvest and Manna House that are continuing to help feed people in need despite the deep increase in the number of people requiring their assistance.
These are just a few of the many people who are on the frontline of this battle. That’s why we are proud to be able to showcase some of them in our Frontline Heroes series, thanks to the generous support of our advertisers.
If you know someone who has been a frontline hero during this pandemic, please reach out to managing editor Buddy Hughes at bhughes@thebrunswicknews.com to let us know. We want to shine a light on their good deeds and bring some positivity to these troubling times.