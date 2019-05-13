Last week, we wrote about our appreciation for the work done by Coastal Georgia Honor Flight. For those who don’t know, Honor Flight facilitates a trip to Washington, D.C. every year for local veterans to visit the war memorials and other sites for free. It is a tremendous service that honors those veterans who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Unfortunately, not everyone who fought in those wars returned home alive. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a powerful monument that pays tribute to the more than 58,000 American veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.
Another group is helping to preserve their memory, and they are looking for local help to do so. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which is responsible for maintaining the monument, is trying to put a face with each name on the wall through their Wall of Faces project. The Wall of Faces can be seen online at www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.
Locally, three Brunswick men were killed in Vietnam while serving in the Army, and the Wall of Faces is looking for photos of the men to add to the wall.
Pvt. Atwell A. Armstrong was born in Brunswick on Aug. 19, 1947 and died Dec. 11, 1968, in the province of Phuoc Long. Pfc. Oscar T. Francis was born in Brunswick on May 29, 1951 and died April, 24 1970, in the province of Quang Ngai. Pfc. Arthur Mitchell Downs was born in Brunswick on Aug. 2, 1945, and died Oct. 17. 1966. Where Downs died is unknown.
Along with honoring the memory of soldiers that died fighting for their country, the Wall of Faces also gives the panel location to help find the soldiers’ names on the memorial.
It also provides background information including each veteran’s date of birth, date of casuality, home city, county and state of record, branch of service, rank, casualty province and if there are any associated items left at the wall. There is also a chance for people to post comments about the veteran.
If anyone has a photo of the three brave Brunswick soldiers who were killed in Vietnam, bring them to us at The Brunswick News, 3011 Altama Ave., where we will scan the photos and send them to The Wall of Faces organizers.
Help us help these soldiers get the tributes they deserve.