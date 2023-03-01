While the calendar turning over to March gets many to think about March Madness, the conference and NCAA basketball tournaments that culminate with the crowning of a national champion, the Golden Isles has a different type of madness for the third month of the year.
Marsh Madness is Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual effort to help keep our marshes clean. The nonprofit is expecting this year’s Marsh Madness to be its biggest one yet as it has 31 cleanups scheduled for 24 days in March, rain or shine.
KGIB is looking for volunteers to help its cleanup efforts. You can see a full schedule of planned cleanups on its website at www.kgib.org/events.
We appreciate the efforts of KGIB and the volunteers who work to keep our environment clean of trash and debris. Even if you don’t have the time or even the inclination to volunteer to help clean up, you can still help by not throwing trash in the marsh.
Unfortunately, there are people who still believe that they have a right to throw their trash wherever they want. City officials have been dealing with the effects of illegal dumping for years. Some parts of the county have also become hotspots for illegal dumping.
People who dump trash in the marsh have this same mentality. It doesn’t matter how big or how little the trash being dumped may be. Every little bit is harmful. You don’t have to throw big bags of garbage into the marsh to potentially damage the environment. Chucking a plastic bottle from the car while driving on the causeway is just as bad.
During last year’s KGIB Marsh Madness, the group pulled out 8.6 tons of trash from the marsh over 27 separate cleanups. It almost boggles the mind to think that there are so many people who have so little respect for one of the Golden Isles’ biggest attractions.
Hopefully, future Marsh Madness events will find less trash as more people take better care to properly dispose of it.