One of the best things about living in the Golden Isles is the area’s history. From Fort Frederica to the construction of liberty ships to help in World War II, our little portion of Georgia has played a big role in the history of our nation.
That history, though, has to be preserved and maintained. Sometimes that is done through government bodies, but we also have dedicated groups of citizens who donate their time and money to help preserv our rich history.
That desire for preservation led to the formation of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society in 2014. A group of citizens concerned about the state of Brunswick’s first cemetery banded together to restore it, working closely with the city to maintain the cemetery.
The improvements the society and its partners have done include installing bollards to keep vehicles from entering and driving over graves, restoring the cemetery’s chapel, adding two gardens, and cleaning, repairing and restoring grave sites.
Bobby Roberts and the Magnolia Garden Club donated money used to purchased 13 walking tour signs for the cemetery. The signs will help those who wish to go on self-guided tours using the brochure maps of the cemetery, available at Old City Hall.
Oak Grove Cemetery was established in 1838, and many of Glynn County’s prominent families from that time are buried there. To that end, the society is hosting a tour May 4 that will tell the story of Brunswick’s past through the eyes of the women who are laid to rest in the cemetery.
The tour will begin at 4 p.m., and suggested donations of $15 are requested. The tour will take about 90 minutes and will be canceled if it rains. Call 912-222-8569 or email gwant@sonic.net for more information.
We encourage everyone who wants to learn more about the rich history of Brunswick and the Golden Isles to support the society and join them for what is bound to be an educating experience.
We also would like to thank the society, its 125 members and their partners for taking care to not only preserve, but educate others about an important part of our history.