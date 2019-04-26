The importance of cultivating future business leaders should not be lost on those who live in the Golden Isles. We are located in an area that is ripe for new businesses to set up shop here to help make our economy more robust.
The question becomes, though, who will be working for those companies that come here in 10 and 20 years? That’s where organizations like the Future Business Leaders of America come in. If the recent competition results from the Brunswick High FBLA chapter are an indicator, the future is pretty bright.
Brunswick’s FBLA recently attended a state competition in Atlanta with about 20 students qualifying for the national competition, which will take place this summer in San Antonio.
Getting to the national tournament is no easy feat. Chapter member Colby Griner, who was also eclectic to the state executive council for the Georgia FBLA as its state reporter, said there are about 25,000 members in the state, but only about 400 get to compete at nationals.
Competitions like this are a great way to introduce students to the competitive world of running a business. Like a football team trying to win as many games as possible, businesses have to make the right decisions to gain a foothold in the market. That means competing against others that are also trying to go after the same customers.
Competition, for the most part, brings out the best in leaders. The same way a football coach will meticulously game plan to beat an opponent, businesses need to have a plan and be able to adapt if that plan doesn’t work in the face of competition.
Groups like the FBLA do a great job of cultivating the next generation of readers, but they can only do it with our help.
The cost for sending all eligible competitors to the national event is about $16,000, and the FBLA is looking for sponsors to help make the trip happen. We encourage everyone who can to support these students so they can show what the Isles’ future business leaders can do.
Those interested in sponsoring the chapter’s trip can contact the chapter’s advisors at eveal@glynn.k12.ga.us or jaleesa.jones@glynn.k12.ga.us.