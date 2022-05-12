Remember hungry adults and children in the community before going to bed Friday night. Fill a disposable grocery bag with canned food or other nonperishables and leave it at your mailbox for pick up.
Saturday is the day the National Association of Letter Carrier has designated for its annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign. As in previous years, it is banking on a successful food drive. It will be with strong public participation.
All food donated will remain in the immediate area. It will go to organizations like the Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Safe Harbor. They see hunger on almost a daily basis. Food collected by the mail service will also be available to churches for distribution.
It is hard to imagine hunger in any American community in the 21st century. Those who fall in this category should consider themselves among the fortunate, but trust that hunger exists. In fact, it is more prevalent than many might imagine.
Individuals and families living on shoestring wages suffer the most — especially with the pandemic, the rising cost of gasoline and with inflation jacking up the cost of most everything. Anyone who has been at a grocery store in recent months can vouch for that.
The increasing cost of housing puts a further strain on monthly budgets that already are pushed to the limit.
Elderly residents struggling on fixed incomes tend to suffer the most. Some tend to skip or skimp on a meal to make food last. Moms and dads running a household on a stressed spending plan tend to do the same, sacrificing for their children by providing them the lion’s share of what is available.
With the summer school break just around the corner, expect the food supply in these households to get even tighter.
An organizer of the local campaign told The News this week that in the past, letter carriers have collected as much as 40,000 to 50,000 pounds, thanks to the generosity of the community. Hopefully they will match or best that this Saturday.
Monetary donations also are accepted and greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the NALC and designated for a food pantry or local charity.
Please help if you can.