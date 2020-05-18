With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, how many visitors the Golden Isles will see remains in doubt. When will people feel comfortable enough to take such trips again is a question that may not be answered for a while.
That doesn’t mean we won’t have important visitors to our shores this summer. In fact, one visitor is guaranteed to return to our area every year as long as we help protect them — sea turtles.
The endangered species uses the barrier islands of Georgia as a place to lay their eggs from the middle of May through August. There are only seven different species of sea turtles in the world, but five of them spend time along the Georgia coast.
Loggerhead sea turtles, though, are the type of sea turtles that typically lay eggs on our coast. The season is still early, but as of Thursday, Jekyll Island has reported 10 nests while St. Simons Island has one nest.
Since our home is a popular spot for loggerhead sea turtles to lay their eggs, we must all take special precaution to make sure we don’t do anything that would be detrimental to the turtles. We must do our part to help maintain this endangered species.
You might be wondering what exactly you can do to help. The first thing is we need to observe our surroundings when we are at the beach. While we have spent a lot of time cooped up the last couple of months because of the pandemic, we mustn’t go hog wild when we get the chance to spend some time on our sandy shores.
Be on the lookout for potential nests when you are at the beach and do not disturb them when you see them. The state Department of Natural Resources, along with volunteers, do a great job of finding and marking nests so that people know to stay away from them. If you see a marked nest, please leave it be. If you do see someone disturbing a site, or even worse trying to steal the eggs, let the proper authorities know what’s going on so they can be dealt with accordingly.
If we follow these simple rules, we will be doing our part to help save a species. All it takes is doing something we should all be doing anyway — paying attention to our surroundings.