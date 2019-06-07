Summer is always a busy time in the Golden Isles. The season, and the people who come to the Isles to celebrate it, tend to increase the traffic in the area. And no matter how safe we make cars, there will always be an element of danger when you get into one.
Tragedy struck last weekend with a violent crash on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island. A speeding 2019 Camaro collided with a 2011 Dodge Caravan with heartbreaking results. The driver of the Camaro, 28-year-old Jade McCray of Waycross, and her passenger, 25-year-old Callie Dean, died at the scene. The couple in the Dodge Caravan, driver Donna Lalley and her husband Kent, both of St. Simons Island, are in critical condition at a hospital in Savannah.
Friday, a large group gathered at the spot where the crash happened on Ocean Boulevard to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the crash. We join them in praying for all that were affected by this tragedy.
While we can’t take away what happened last week, we hope we can help prevent future tragedies from happening by encouraging everyone to follow the law when you get behind the wheel.
We know it is tempting to go above the speed limit, especially when you are in a hurry or running late. But it is more important to arrive at your destination safely than not arrive at all.
Drivers also have to be cognizant that they are not the only ones on the road. While you may be in a hurry, the cars in front of you may not be. When you break a traffic law — whether it is speeding, running a red light or running a stop sign — you not only put your life in danger, you risk the lives of others on the road.
The Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the accident, also suspects alcohol may have played a role in the crash. That might explain why the Camaro was traveling at such a high rate of speed down a road like Ocean Boulevard, which is not conducive to traveling at such speeds.
We can’t say this enough — if you plan on drinking, do not plan on driving. It may be inconvenient, but drivers who have been drinking pose a great risk to themselves and others. If you see a friend or family member drinking in excess, take their keys from them so they can’t drive.
We pray that last weekend’s tragic events never take place again. It’s up to all of us who sit behind a steering wheel to help make sure it doesn’t.