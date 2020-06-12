In case you haven’t been outside or seen a weather report recently, summer has officially arrived in the Golden Isles. High temperatures this week have been threatening to break the 90-degree barrier while the humidity has made it feel much hotter.
The fact that the weather is hot and sticky is not exactly breaking news. The Golden Isles always reaches this point some time around May or June, and it can last to November and even into December.
As the restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed, more and more people will be venturing back out into the heat.
That makes it a good time to remind people of the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.
It is never acceptable to leave a child or pet in a hot car. The danger is too great, even if you think it would only take a minute to run an errand.
There are a myriad of things that can happen to turn a quick task into a 10 or 20-minute ordeal. We’re willing to bet most people have had something they expected to take only a minute drag out because of things like a longer line than anticipated or an unexpected complication that required more attention than anticipated.
Why is that such a big deal? Just look at the numbers for how fast the temperature can rise in a parked car.
The temperature on the inside of a car can rise 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. So if it’s 85 degrees outside, it could feel like 104 degrees in your car in the time it takes to get through a checkout line. After 20 minutes the temperature could reach as high as 114 degrees, and it only gets worse from there.
Don’t be fooled by cloudy days. Just because the sun is blocked doesn’t necessarily mean it will stay cooler in your car.
According to the National Safety Council, there have been an average of 39 heatstroke deaths a year since 1998 in the U.S. because of children left in hot cars. That number has been exceeded in the past three years with 44 in 2017, 53 in 2018 and 52 in 2019.
If you don’t plan to take children or pets inside with you, leave them at home with proper supervisior.
Be sure to double-check your vehicle before getting out to make sure you don’t forget about a sleeping child in the back. About a quarter of children who have died of vehicular heatstrokes have occurred in employer parking lots while a parent or caregiver is working, according to the National Safety Council.
By following a few simple steps, these tragedies can be avoided.