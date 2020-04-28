Guns and children do not mix. Better yet, guns and children do not mix well. Even better still, loaded guns and children is a mix that can end in tragedy and often does.
Just this past week, about 230 miles northwest of here in middle Georgia’s Jones County, a two-year-old boy accidentally shot his 28-year-old father in the back, killing him. The type of gun, whether a rifle or handgun, or its caliber was not reported, nor did law enforcement officials elaborate on where the toddler might have picked up the weapon. All it said was that accident occurred in the home when it was just the two of them there. Enough said.
Although we wished we could say otherwise, Glynn County and our coastal neighbors are no strangers to this devastating loss of life. Our neighbors have been unfortunate victims of similar gun-related accidents involving children. It is not something anyone is likely to ever forget.
How life changes for the survivors. There’s the initial mourning, followed by anger and hopelessness, followed by endless brainstorming of “what ifs?” Sadly, all too late.
Parents and adults can avoid such woeful tragedy, and potentially save a life or two in the process. They can take steps now, right this instant, to reduce the likelihood of experiencing what is a mother and father’s worst nightmare.
Make sure all guns and ammunition are out of sight and out of reach of children. Trigger locks and hard-to-breach lock boxes and cabinets are extra precautions, added insurance against a deadly mishap. Drawers in nightstands or under the bed are never ideal hiding places when young ones are afoot. If you feel secure sleeping with a loaded weapon nearby, make sure to return it to its safe place first thing in the morning.
This is also a heads up for grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends when families with young children or bored teens are coming over. Why risk it? Lock guns and ammunition safely away and out of sight.
Don’t invite tragedy. It comes often enough without an invitation. Protect your family, and do it today.