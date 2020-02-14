The Brunswick Police Department can’t do it alone. Neither can Glynn County police. Drugs are too big a problem to handle solo. This is especially true in coastal communities like the Golden Isles that dot Interstate 95. The interstate and the coast are practically a magnate for those who peddle dangerous narcotics and those who abuse them.
The justified disbanding of GBNET almost a year ago hasn’t helped matters any. If anything, it opened the door wider to illicit drugs, prompting police to work harder and smarter. The community can’t drop its guard, not even for a little bit. Gangs and high profit margins don’t make it any easier for them.
Brunswick and Glynn County police realize the tremendous task and responsibility that is on their shoulders. With limited resources, they’re doing what they can to get and maintain a grip on the problem.
Part of their strategy is to continue to work together, as well as share information with each other and neighboring communities. It’s a must for communities with divided jurisdictions. Escaping detection or capture shouldn’t be just a matter of skipping across the city line or hopping over to the next county.
Brunswick’s Drug Enforcement Unit teams up with Glynn County’s Special Investigations Unit when necessary to put a drug peddler behind bars.
As is often the case, law enforcement must throw everything it has and can get its hands on at the problem, and they are. Just last week, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones obtained the approval of city commissioners to request a $53,000 Safe Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Both police forces will avail themselves of the undercover surveillance equipment the grant will enable the city to purchase.
Unfortunately, it won’t be enough. Police could use help. Brunswick and the Golden Isles is a large area to cover, and in the war against drugs, the good guys can use every ally and eye they can get.
When you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, notify police. You may be saving your own child from a life of misery.