Thanks to the abundance of available COVID-19 vaccines and loosening restrictions when it comes to the pandemic, we can expect to see a lot more visitors in the Golden Isles this summer. More people means more cars, bikes and walkers out on the roads and an even greater need to pay attention to our surroundings when driving.
But there is another annual visitor that drivers also need to look out for — sea turtles. The Golden Isles is a popular spot for this endangered species to climb onto our sandy shores so that they can lay their eggs from the start of May to the end of October.
Considering how diminished the species is, each one of those eggs is a valuable natural resource worth protecting. That is why what happened in Indialantic, Florida, a few days ago is so distressing.
According to Fox 35 Orlando, a 400-pound loggerhead sea turtle was run over along a Florida highway. The turtle was struck by multiple vehicles after it wandered onto the highway after a few failed attempts at building a nest on the beach.
This unfortunate incident could still have a happy ending. Members of the University of Central Florida’s Turtle Marine Research Group were called to the scene and were able to collect 70 of the turtle’s eggs. They buried the eggs in the sand where the turtle first tried to make a nest. The eggs were already fertilized and about to be laid, so there is still a good chance some or all of the turtles could hatch, according to a member of the UCF Turtle Marine Research Group.
This incident is also a good reminder for drivers to keep an eye out for sea turtles while they are driving. In 2020, almost 350 turtle nests were built on Jekyll, St. Simons, Little St. Simons and Sea islands combined. Visitors to Cumberland Island also need to be hypervigilant as there were almost 900 nests discovered on the barrier island.
It’s also important to be alert when enjoying the area beaches where sea turtles like to nest. Be on the lookout for potential nests and do not disturb it if you find one. If you see a marked nests, usually done so by the state Department of Natural Resources and other volunteers, stay away from it. If you see anyone disturbing a nest or trying to take the eggs for themselves, please alert the proper authorities.
It doesn’t take much effort for us to help save this species. All we have to do is pay attention to our surroundings. So let’s stay alert and help out the sea turtles to the best of our ability.