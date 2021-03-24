A big part of being a responsible adult is doing things we don’t want to do but need to be done. Not everyone gets enjoyment out of cleaning their home, brushing their teeth or exercising regularly, but we do those things so that our living space is safe and clean, our teeth don’t rot and our bodies stay healthy.
Jury duty is one of the things not everybody enjoys. It is often lambasted on sitcoms with the protagonist often trying to get out of performing their civil service. While that may get a laugh out of a TV audience, jury duty isn’t something that should be taken lightly.
Like voting, jury duty is an important foundation for our society. The sixth amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees many legal protections for U.S. citizens, including the right to be judged by a jury of their peers. Without people willing to sit on juries, our entire criminal justice system would be thrown out of whack.
The sixth amendment also guarantees defendants the right to a speedy and public trial. Unfortunately, jury trials were one of the many things that had to be paused while Americans dealt with the overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system that grinded to a halt around this time last year now needs your help to get going again.
The Georgia Supreme Court lifted its restrictions on jury trials earlier this month, paving the way for trials to begin again soon. Stephen Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, laid out a schedule for trials to begin with March 25 set as a deadline for discovery exchanges and plea offers in all pending jail cases, status conferences on March 29 and jury selection beginning on April 26.
If you receive a summons for jury service, we ask that you do your civic duty and serve. If you still have COVID-19 concerns, know that jury selection locally is being done at Selden Park so that there is plenty of room for social distancing. Prospective jurors will also be required to wear masks.
In a series of public service announcements, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton spelled out how important jurors are.
“Every Georgia citizen is critical to this process,” Melton said. “We cannot conduct jury trials without jurors — without you. If you are asked and selected for jury duty, please know that we will do everything we can to keep you and your loved ones as safe as we can as you serve.”
Please do your part if you receive a summons. Let’s get the wheels of justice spinning again for the sake of all involved.