The weather in the Golden Isles is getting warmer, as we have already seen some highs peak above 90 already this spring. The heat, combined with sparse clouds and bountiful sunlight, makes it perfect beach weather for the Isles.
Crowds are already starting to populate the beaches as both locals and visitors enjoy the natural splendor of the Isles. Come Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer — expect to see even more people flocking to the county’s beaches looking for some fun in the sun.
Unfortunately, that fun can be interrupted by serious issues. Days at the beach can quickly become tragic situations in the blink of an eye.
The current off of St. Simons Island can be deceiving. It can pull a swimmer out to sea before they even realize what is happening. The tidal fluctuations can also cause problems as people take advantage of low tide to venture out to the sandbar, only to get caught out there when the tide comes back in.
To help keep swimmer’s safe, the county employs lifeguards to be on watch from Memorial Day through Labor Day. County lifeguards have lived up to their title too many times to count in previous summer months.
Lifeguards have been prominently stationed around the Coast Guard beach and Massengale Park areas. County officials added a third lifeguard station this year at Gould’s Inlet. It was a prudent move as more than one-third of rescue calls occur at Gould’s Inlet. The strong rip tides in the channel between St. Simons and Sea Island has proven to be a problematic area for many.
The problem for the county is they are having trouble filling their lifeguard spots for the coming season. With lifeguards set to be on the beach in just a few weeks, Lisa Gurganus, director of recreation and parks for Glynn County, told The News that only four of the 21 spots have been filled.
We can’t stress enough how important lifeguards are to our community.
They spring into action and come to people’s rescue when they need it the most. It’s hard to put into words the fear that can take over when you are at the mercy of the ocean’s tides and currents. Having someone to help you through such an ordeal is a blessing.
If you are interested in serving as a lifeguard, please visit glynncounty.org and click on the jobs link to apply. Jobs are often filled by college students, but high school students are also eligible for the positions.
Being a lifeguard is more than just a summer job, you are a literal lifesaver. Help out your fellow citizens by looking out for them this summer.