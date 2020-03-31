The projections for the numbers of death COVID-19 could cause in the U.S. are staggering. It was reported over the weekend that the number of deaths in America could be in the 100,000 to 200,000 range while millions more could be infected.
It is imperative that all of us do our part in this fight. That means following the social distancing guidelines implemented by our local, state and federal governments so that we can slow down the spread of the disease.
While containing COVID-19 through social distancing will save lives, it will also help out the men and women who are on the front lines battling this disease. Health care workers across the country are working long hours and putting themselves at risk to tend to those who are infected.
We already know that our health care system will have trouble dealing with all the patients if COVID-19 spreads at an accelerated pace, on top of the patients facing other health issues that need to be hospitalized.
While social distancing and flattening the curve sound like nothing more than buzzwords and may cause people to roll their eyes, both are being used to help people understand the real dangers present if the virus infects more people than our system can handle.
We cannot begin to describe our gratitude to those doctors, nurses and others who are working day in and day out to treat patients. They are risking their own health to help others, and sometimes doing so with inadequate equipment. We hope that as other companies begin working on such items as ventilators and protective gear, that the workers in dire need of supplies get what they need to not only do their jobs, but also to do them safely.
While companies and manufacturers do their part to get vital equipment to those who need it, we as citizens need to do our part as well. Follow the guidelines, wash your hands often and don’t leave your home unless it is necessary. If you think you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, call Southeast Georgia Health System’s newly established hotline at 912-466-7222.
The best thing we can do to help the medical community is to do what is necessary to stop the spread of this disease.
Let’s do all we can to help lighten their load.