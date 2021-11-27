Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the focus of pretty much every commercial from here until Christmas Day will be focused on deals and items you can buy as gifts for the friends, family and others in your life this holiday season. While it is tempting to buy in to what these commercials are offering, we encourage you to shop local this holiday season.
While Black Friday is known for its deals and Cyber Monday is Black Friday for online shopping, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is also a big day on the shopping calendar. Small Business Saturday is sandwiched in between these two busy shopping days, but we hope it is not lost on people as they begin looking for deals.
Small Business Saturday encourages people to support businesses that often get lost in the shuffle when people flock to bigger stores for holiday deals.
Small businesses are the local businesses that play an important part in an area’s economy as the revenue they generate usually stays in the area. According to American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at local stores stays in the community.
While that is a tremendous reason to shop locally, let’s not forget that there is a diverse selection of stores in the Golden Isles that offer a wide variety of gift options. Some may have items you wouldn’t have considered otherwise. Supporting local businesses isn’t just good for the community. You may find a gift that resonates with someone for years to come.
As an added bonus, those who shop local in Glynn County, might come away with more than a fantastic gift. As an incentive to encourage people to shop local, the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Shop Local Glynn campaign.
Shoppers will be given a QR code when they shop at the more than 40 participating local businesses. Those who scan the code will be eligible to win a gift basket valued at more than $2,500 that includes such prizes as a stay at the Westin Hotel on Jekyll Island, a kayak trip for two and gift cards for many local businesses.
While only one person will win the grand prize, the entire community wins when residents shop local.