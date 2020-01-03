People who have visited various businesses in Brunswick have probably noticed the orange and white signs posted around the businesses asking to “join the revolution.” In fact, you will find one on display if you stop by our offices on Altama Avenue.
The signs are not asking people to join any kind of insurrection. What they are doing is asking for people to support Brunswick’s effort in landing a prestigious spot on a television show.
The city of Brunswick is one of the semifinalist to be a part of the TV show “Small Business Revolution.” If selected for the show, the city will be the focal point of an eight episode documentary and also earn a $500,000 award for brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses and the city.
The producers from the show visited the area in December and came away impressed. Now it is up to us to keep Brunswick in their minds. To show your support, go to the TV show’s website and post positive videos or comments, ending with the hashtags #mybrunswick, #Deluxe and #smallbusinessrevolution.
The benefits of having such a show focus on Brunswick are exponential. Along with the $500,000, there is the exposure of being on a TV show that goes out to the entire world. It would be a showcase for how Brunswick is back on the rise.
People and businesses who watch the show would see what a lot of us who live here already know — Brunswick is a great city to work, live and do business in. Getting that message out there would help bring in more people and businesses to our area.
It would also expose some of our local businesses to the world. That could help drive more customers to those businesses.
But for any of that to happen, Brunswick has to be chosen as a finalist first. The competition includes Waseca, Minn.; Spearfish, S.D.; Livingston, Mont.; Oregon City, Oregon; The Dalles, Oregon; Benica, Calif.; Bisbee, Ariz.; Xenia, Ohio; and Fredonia, N.Y.
No offense to those cities, but we don’t see how they could top what Brunswick has to offer. But the producers won’t know that unless all of us help get the word out about what a great place the city is.
We encourage everyone to visit www.facebook.com/smallbizrev/posts/2647461941964086 and let them know why they should choose Brunswick. Join the revolution and help spread the word.