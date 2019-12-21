Some of us like to wait to the last minute to do things that need to get done. Procrastination will lead to a lot of people this weekend to shopping malls and other stores in search of Christmas gifts for family members and friends.
We’re not here to pick on procrastinators. People live busy lives that necessitate the need to do things at certain times and sometimes that time is the last possible moment. To all the shoppers that are going out gift-hunting this weekend, we hope you will take the time to seek out the person standing next to a red kettle and ringing a bell.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign wraps up Dec. 24 and the Brunswick branch of the Salvation Army’s campaign is $22,000 short of reaching its fundraising goal. Reaching that goal will help Salvation Army support its local, year-long operations.
That last fact is something that might be lost on people who see a bell ringer and a kettle outside a store and think that the money goes to a national organization. All the money that is put into local red kettles will stay in our area.
What do the funds support? They will go to an array of areas that Salvation Army helps those in need including the organization’s overnight homeless shelter, food pantry and other programs that help the people who need it the most.
For all the work they do, Salvation Army has had trouble helping everyone due to funds. Lt. Alphonso Hughes, corps officer for the Brunswick Salvation Army, joined in July and said he’s already had days when the funding fell short and people in need had to be turned away.
Circumstances haven’t helped this year’s campaign. A later Thanksgiving than usual combined with some bad weather has reduced the amount of time kettles and bell ringers have been able to set up.
The weather is expected to be pretty good Saturday with temperatures in the high 50s and some clouds. Hopefully the rain that is slated to come late Saturday and into Sunday will stay away.
Bell ringers will be stationed at all local Winn-Dixies, local Walmarts and Sam’s Club, Harris Teeter and Chick-fil-A on St. Simons and Hobby Lobby in Brunswick this weekend. We encourage all who can to throw in a few dollars in the kettle.
If you aren’t out shopping this weekend but still want to donate, you can do so by mailing money directly to the Brunswick Salvation Army at 1624 Reynolds St., Brunswick, Ga. 31520, or donate online at give.salvationarmygeorgia.org. Let’s all help out an organization that does so much for our community.