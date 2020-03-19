Our health, the health of loved ones and the health of others is our No. 1 priority. So what’s No. 2?
The economic health of the individual and family. That leads us to the third priority: the community. Without a healthy economy, without a healthy business community, sustaining the economic health of individuals and families would be almost impossible.
And trust us, the business community is feeling the strain of the coronavirus. What a gobbler of economic security this virus is.
Government agencies, nourished by tax-dollars, are closing down left and right, and the official word from top-ranking health experts is stay away from large groups, if at all possible.
The fear of contracting COVID-19 is as real as the ocean tides, and it shows in the small business community, where most of our jobs are produced. Restaurants are struggling, as reported in today’s News by Gordon Jackson, and other small businesses are feeling the pain of the public slight. It’s economically smarting, rest assured, for both owner and employees.
There are those who are doing what they can to help, including the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. It’s the business community’s best friend and a staunch ally when the economic climate turns chilly.
The Brunswick News is doing its part. We are maintaining a running list of restaurants and businesses in the Isles that are open, as well as information about hours of operation and other pertinent details, on our webpage, www.thebrunswicknews.com. Access to the webpage is free and will remain so during this current crisis. Restaurants and businesses can be added to the list at no charge by sending information to Savannah Richardson at srichardson@thebrunswicknews.com.
This all-important list can be found at the upper right-hand corner of our webpage. Click on “Your Community Newspaper Cares” and scroll down until you find the restaurant or business you want. We consider this a public service to our business community and to the community in general. We are proud to do it. This is our home too, and your patronage is always appreciated.
There are also those in Washington, D.C., who remember what it was like to steer a business into an economic storm. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both from the world of business, are doing what they can to keep the path to low interest small business loans free of bureaucratic clutter. This may be a necessary recourse for some, depending on how long this crisis lasts and how hard it hits. Georgia’s two senators want the government to be ready.
The rest of us can pitch in where we can. Hungry? Call a restaurant and safely pick your food up at the curbside where the service is offered. Go to www.thebrunswicknews.com and click on “Your Community Newspaper Cares” in the upper right-hand corner to find out who offers to-go pickups at curbside. Time for new clothes? There are plenty of businesses around that can fit you with the right outfit. Find out who’s open and when on our webpage.
Help where you can, and stay safe.