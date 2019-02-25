The marshes of Glynn County are more than just a visual and ecological marvel for our area, they are an integral part of the Golden Isles’ character. They have inspired the lyrical beauty of Sidney Lanier’s “The Marshes of Glynn” and taken the breath of many that have seen a sun set or rise over their horizon.
Unfortunately, we don’t always treat these pristine landscapes the way we should.
Knowingly and unknowingly, tons of trash have piled up in our beautiful marshes. Luckily, we have plenty of people who care about preserving their beauty and ecological benefits.
In March, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is promoting its annual Marsh Madness campaign. The campaign starts Saturday at Gascoigne Park and features 11 cleanups in all including March 7 at Overlook Park, March 8 in the tidal ditch at Howard Coffin Park, March 10 at Liberty Ship Park, March 12 at Neptune Park, March 15 at the Jekyll Island side of the Sidney Lanier Bridge, March 16 at the Southside of the Turtle River Bridge, March 19 at the Back River Bridge on the F.J. Torras Causeway, March 21 at Howard Coffin Park, March 22 at the north side of the Turtle River Bridge and March 30 at Homer Wilson Way.
“Land litter quickly becomes marine debris in our area, so it is very important to go pull trash out of the marsh to keep our natural resources healthy,” said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna.
This is not an easy undertaking, but it is a rewarding one. Last year’s Marsh Madness brought in 7,560 pounds of trash.
We applaud the efforts of KGIB as they continue to try to preserve the natural beauty of the Golden Isles. KGIB is not alone in their efforts.
They are being helped by businesses, civic groups, government agencies and even a fifth-grader who are sponsoring the marsh cleanup efforts.
All deserve a round of applause for helping out.
That also extends to the volunteers who will take time out of their schedules to help with the project.
We encourage everyone who’s able to lend a hand. To register for a cleanup, or for more information, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, email at kbgib@gmail.com, or visit KGIB.org.