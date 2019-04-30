Judging from the weather the last week or so in the Golden Isles, we imagine the urge to play hooky from work or school is pretty high for some people. With highs hovering around the low 80s and ample sunshine, it is clear the chill of winter isn’t coming back until November or December.
Of course, that also means the time is coming for crowds consisting of locals and tourists to flock to our area beaches. With more people on the beach, it’s important for everyone involved to remember that a day at the beach can turn into a nightmare real fast.
Beach safety should be paramount to anyone who plans on going into the ocean for a swim. The waters around the beaches on St. Simons have strong currents that can sweep swimmers out to sea before they realize what is happening. If you do get caught in a rip current, swim with the flow and parallel to the shore until the current weakens. Swimming against the current will exhaust the strongest of swimmers.
Glynn County will also soon be deploying lifeguards to the beach to provide assistance when someone is in need. The lifeguards will be stationed on East Beach from the old Coast Guard Station to Massengale Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting the Friday before Memorial Day.
Thankfully, the county has lifeguards like Michael Pendarvis protecting the beachgoers. The College of Coastal Georgia senior is in his sixth summer working as a lifeguard. What was a summer job for Pendarvis has become a calling. He told The News that he has changed his workout from his days of playing football to be better prepared for the challenge of being a lifeguard.
Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus told The News the county is still actively looking for lifeguards for the summer season. Becoming a lifeguard isn’t an easy task. There are daunting physical requirements and certifications that have to completed. But it is rewarding work that not only helps the community, it helps the lifeguards as well.
“There’s not a better job out there,” Pendarvis said. “If anyone wants to help people and save lives and be a hero, this is the best way to do it.”
More information is available by calling 912-554-7783. We are grateful that there are lifeguards like Pendarvis that are looking out for all beachgoers, and we hope there are a few more out there to help the county fill an area of need.