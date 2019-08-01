History surrounds us every day in the Golden Isles. It permeates throughout the region from historic downtown Brunswick to Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island.
That history plays an important role in the Golden Isles’ appeal. You can find trees that have been around for more than 200 years or visit tabby slave cabins that used to house entire families.
We have always advocated for preserving that history when possible. It is important that our present doesn’t trample on the things that showcase how we got here.
The effort to preserve our history takes center stage on Jekyll Island. The Mosaic museum is a treasure trove of Jekyll Island’s rich history. From 1886 to 1947, the island was a playground for some of the wealthiest and most prominent families in the country.
The likes of J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt, Marshall Field and William Rockefeller were all members of the Jekyll Island Club, which one 1904 magazine article called “the richest, the most exclusive, the most inaccessible club in the world.”
That exclusivity ended in 1947 when the island was turned into a state park. Now everyone could vacation in style, like the millionaires of yesteryear.
Of course, some souvenirs that maybe were not procured legally left the island during that time. Despite the best efforts to keep what was theirs, including checking the luggage of people leaving the island at times, some items still found their way off Jekyll.
One of the things that wound up somewhere else was a Jekyll flag from the 1970s. That flag was taken as part of a fraternity prank by some Georgia Tech students.
It popped up 40-plus years later when it was sent anonymously to the Atlanta home of former Brunswick resident Keehln Wheeler. The Glynn Academy graduate sent the flag and the accompanying letter to The News.
On Tuesday, Brunswick News Publishing Co. President and Executive Editor Buff Leavy returned the flag to Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks. The flag and the letter will now reside in Mosaic with quite a story to tell. The JIA is hoping this gesture will lead to others returning pieces of Jekyll history.
“Hopefully, more people might decide that they have items from Jekyll Island that need to be returned,” Hooks said.
The good news is if you have a piece of Jekyll history and want to return it, there will be no repercussions. The authority has an amnesty program for such items. They aren’t looking to get anyone in trouble, they just want to preserve Jekyll history.
We encourage anyone who has a piece of purloined Jekyll history to please return it by contacting Mosaic at 912-635-4403. Help preserve history and potentially clear your conscience at the same time.