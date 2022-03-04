When you go through the daily local police reports or arrest logs, you see a number of offenses quite often. Probation violations, driving under the influence, theft and the full gamut of traffic violations are common occurrences. There is another crime that unfortunately also appears too often — domestic violence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, violence in relationships at a young age can lead to issues as kids and teens become adults. That makes it all the more necessary to spot these problems early and educate young people on what a healthy relationship is supposed to be.
One nonprofit organization working to do that locally is Lovesmart. The group’s founder, Valerie Williams, spent February going around visiting with local high school students in small sessions to discuss the warning signs of being in a toxic relationship and what a healthy relationship looks like as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
As part of a community outreach, Lovesmart is hosting a Community Youth Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park. While there will be plenty of the usual event activities such as food trucks, vendors and music, Williams will also be leading workshops for students and parents that focus on issues such as signs of dating violence and ways to have healthy relationships.
Teen dating violence can take many forms, including physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression and stalking. Sexual violence not only includes physically forcing a partner to commit a sexual act they don’t consent to, but also covers sharing sexual photos without consent or sending someone a sexually explicit photo without consent.
Psychological aggression includes using verbal and nonverbal communication with intent to harm or exert control over a partner while stalking consists of repeated, unwanted attention or contact from a current or former partner that causes fear or safety concerns.
The CDC categorizes teen dating violence as common. A survey of U.S. high school students indicates that 1 in 12 experienced some kind of physical dating violence and/or sexual dating violence in the year before taking the survey.
Technology has complicated the issue as teens have near constant access to one another via cellphones. That can easily be abused to turn a relationship toxic. Add in the dangers posed by social media, and you have a recipe for disaster.
If you are a parent or guardian and have some free time Saturday, we encourage you to stop by Lovesmart’s event. If you can’t make it, be sure to talk to your teens and young adults about what makes a healthy relationship.
This is an important topic that may be difficult for parents to discuss with their kids, but the benefits will outweigh any embarrassment that may come with this kind of talk. Show them what a healthy relationship should be so that they don’t perpetuate unhealthy relationships in the future.
When you go through the daily local police reports or arrest logs, you see a number of offenses quite often. Probation violations, driving under the influence, theft and the full gamut of traffic violations are common occurrences. There is another crime that unfortunately also appears too often — domestic violence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, violence in relationships at a young age can lead to issues as kids and teens become adults. That makes it all the more necessary to spot these problems early and educate young people on what a healthy relationship is supposed to be.
One nonprofit organization working to do that locally is Lovesmart. The group’s founder, Valerie Williams, spent February going around visiting with local high school students in small sessions to discuss the warning signs of being in a toxic relationship and what a healthy relationship looks like as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
As part of a community outreach, Lovesmart is hosting a Community Youth Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park. While there will be plenty of the usual event activities such as food trucks, vendors and music, Williams will also be leading workshops for students and parents that focus on issues such as signs of dating violence and ways to have healthy relationships.
Teen dating violence can take many forms, including physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression and stalking. Sexual violence not only includes physically forcing a partner to commit a sexual act they don’t consent to, but also covers sharing sexual photos without consent or sending someone a sexually explicit photo without consent.
Psychological aggression includes using verbal and nonverbal communication with intent to harm or exert control over a partner while stalking consists of repeated, unwanted attention or contact from a current or former partner that causes fear or safety concerns.
The CDC categorizes teen dating violence as common. A survey of U.S. high school students indicates that 1 in 12 experienced some kind of physical dating violence and/or sexual dating violence in the year before taking the survey.
Technology has complicated the issue as teens have near constant access to one another via cellphones. That can easily be abused to turn a relationship toxic. Add in the dangers posed by social media, and you have a recipe for disaster.
If you are a parent or guardian and have some free time Saturday, we encourage you to stop by Lovesmart’s event. If you can’t make it, be sure to talk to your teens and young adults about what makes a healthy relationship.
This is an important topic that may be difficult for parents to discuss with their kids, but the benefits will outweigh any embarrassment that may come with this kind of talk. Show them what a healthy relationship should be so that they don’t perpetuate unhealthy relationships in the future.