Georgians who have been paying attention to media reports know that a lot of outside influences are reaching into the Peach State in an attempt to commandeer the outcome of the Jan. 5 runoff election, which will decide the fate of our two incumbent U.S. Senators. More importantly than that, the election will decide the direction of the nation over the next four years.
It boils down to this question: will the United States remain a strong Republic sustained and fueled by a free market, innovation and industry, or will it do an about-face and jump head-to-toe into the depths of socialism?
Those in favor of staying the course set by our forefathers, of managing their own lives, will vote for the two Republican incumbents: Sen. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Those who favor socialism, ceding control of their lives to the government, will cast their ballots for the two Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Make no bones about it. The records, platforms and political speeches of the four candidates clearly indicate which way they lean. Incumbents Perdue and Loeffler are diehard conservatives. Challengers Ossoff and Warnock are liberals tilted toward the progressive end of the political scale. It’s information anyone can check.
But whether you side with the Republicans or Democrats, it will not matter if you fail to participate in the Jan. 5 runoff. Others living outside the state will decide who you send to Washington to represent you in the United States Senate if you are not registered to vote or are registered but fail to cast a ballot via absentee or during the early voting period or on election day.
For those not registered to vote, the clock is ticking. Monday is the deadline for doing so. Registration is painless. Call the local voter registration office to find just how easy it is.
Early voting starts Dec. 14.
This is a critical runoff for the nation. A win by the two Republicans will ensure a balance of power in Congress. A win by Democrats will give the political party complete control over where the country goes from here.
Decide what future you want for yourself, your children and your grandchildren and cast your ballot accordingly.