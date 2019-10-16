When it comes to efforts to revitalize Brunswick, we have been harping on the need for cooperation from all involved to make the dream come true. Well, now is the time for citizens to lend a hand to those efforts.
Community and development leaders are looking to get the city’s positive business climate on the radar of a television show called “Small Business Revolution.” The show highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve some help.
If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award. Six businesses will also receive help with their revitalization efforts if the city wins the contest.
The first thing, though, is the city needs to get the show’s attention. To do that, it needs your help.
The city will need multiple nominations to show that Brunswick really is worthy of the project. You can go to www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-five to nominate the city.
When you go to the page, there is a box asking for 500 words or less about how the city could use the funds. Use that space to prove to the show’s producers how much Brunswick has already progressed and how being on the show could take it to the next level.
First, downtown Brunswick has taken a big leap forward in the last year. There are more businesses and fewer empty buildings as developers see the potential jewel downtown Brunswick can be.
To help continue that positive momentum, NewCity Brunswick — an organization tasked with luring new residents and businesses downtown — and Forward Brunswick, which was established to give stakeholders a voice in the future of the city’s downtown district — were formed.
The money from the show, aside from helping six local businesses, could also help fix some of the city’s woes — namely adding more living space in downtown Brunswick and fixing up a less-than-appealing gateway.
The show also provides a benefit beyond money — exposure. The benefits from being part of a series that showcases how Brunswick is on the rise are almost immeasurable. The chance to showcase the city in a positive light will reach more people than any ad campaign could.
In some ways, it’s not much different from the exposure the Isles gets during the RSM Classic every year. Getting the chance to showcase our impressive vistas and scenery to the world on The Golf Channel every year during the four-day PGA Tour tournament has no doubt reached people who may want to vacation or live in our little slice of paradise.
This show could do the same for our business community, but there isn’t much time to act as the deadline to nominate a city is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22. Now more than ever, the community is moving in lock-step to put Brunswick back on the map. Let’s prove that unity by flooding the show’s website with nominations for Brunswick.