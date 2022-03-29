Someone needs to do a study and write a book on the theory “it won’t happen to me.” Truth is, it always happens to somebody, and that somebody is always a former “me.” Its prey resides in every nation and in every community, including Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Take something as simple as repeated police warnings about leaving guns in parked vehicles overnight. In true “it won’t happen to me” fashion, there are those who simply wave off the exhortation. They totally disregard the advice of experts. Criminals thank them for their carelessness and their reckless lack of concern for the safety of their neighbors and everyone else in the path of a stolen gun.
There also are the often-stated admonitions about choosing a designated driver if the evening includes the consumption of alcoholic beverages, beer and wine included. This is another frequently forgotten recommendation. The number of DUI arrests shows it. Again, “it won’t happen to me,” but it did. And these are the lucky ones, the ones caught by police and removed from the highway before colliding with a tree or head-on into an innocent motorist traveling in the opposite direction.
More recently, public safety officials are advising beachgoers to remember the dangers sandbars off Glynn County’s islands pose. They strongly urge people to stay away from them regardless of age or water skills.
Although the sun-bleached sand can be alluring during the spring and summer months, the sandbars are risky territory. They can quickly turn into death traps during incoming tides to occupants who are unaware of the dynamics of the ocean and the impact of high tides.
The luckiest ones manage to make it back to shore unaided. The lucky ones hold on long enough to be rescued. Then there are the tragic endings where a young or adult swimmer forfeits his life. “It happens to me” too often.
To all those planning a visit to the coast this year, please heed warnings and pay attention to the advice offered by the men and women who know what they are talking about. Don’t be a victim of indifference.