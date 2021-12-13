Our access to technology has come a long way in a short span. Perhaps the best example of this is looking at the evolution of the automobiles we use to get around. Even in the last 40 years, automobiles have undergone incredible enhancements to the point that some cars can drive themselves.
The way some people drive may have the rest of us begging for an automated driving future. While we may be headed to a day where cars do all the work in the distant future, it is still up to us to get ourselves from point A to point B daily.
That’s why it is important for our local police departments to invest in traffic enforcement. The Glynn County Police Department got a boost Thursday when the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced the department’s four-person traffic enforcement squad known as HEAT — Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic — received a $138,235 grant to keep the HEAT program going for another year.
The HEAT squad patrols area roadways year-round with an emphasis on enforcing laws against dangerous driving habits. The goal is to reduce crashes that cause injuries and take lives.
Along with enforcement, HEAT officers also educate the community on the importance of safe driving habits such as wearing seat belts and the dangers of distracted driving and drunk driving. You only need to read The News’ CrimeScene section to know just how bad the latter is in the area.
It is not uncommon to find a few arrests for driving under the influence in the daily police reports.
Some of them involve people swerving in and out of traffic while others are officers coming across a car sitting at a traffic light with the driver passed out behind the wheel.
Why people who drink and drive think they can do so without getting caught is hard to understand.
The four members of the HEAT squad have arrested 268 people for DUI so far in 2021. They have also issued 2,601 speeding tickets and responded to 1,835 crashes, 367 of which resulted in injury.
We are glad that the HEAT squad will be sticking around. It serves a valuable purpose in helping to rein in people who are abusing the privilege to drive. Hopefully their presence will be enough to get people to shape up and drive right.