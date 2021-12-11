The men and women voters send to Atlanta and Washington really do not know what to do with themselves. That much is obvious from some of the new laws they propose.
More often than not, laws they push, propose or cheer for dance around the real issues at heart or, worse, ignore them completely. It is certainly this way when the target of legislation in the 21st century is criminal behavior.
A prime example of this is a request by a state Senate study committee that Georgia beef up penalties for individuals convicted of violence against doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
On the surface, this sounds like something worth consideration. Health care employees should be able to focus on helping the sick and injured, not dodging flailing fists or biting patients. Getting people well is a tall enough order without the added burden of physical confrontations.
But do members of the Senate study committee who came up with the idea of increasing fines, jail sentences or both truly believe tougher penalties will thwart violent behavior against health care workers or, for that matter, against anyone? It has done little to shield law enforcement personnel from violence.
If state senators really want to help the men and women responsible for returning people to good health, they will zero in on the underlying issues. They know fully well what they are, but actual preventative measures will cost the state money, often an unwelcome trade-off for elected officials looking for accolades.
There are several viable countermeasures legislators can take. For starters, they can improve mental health services. Georgia ranks at the very bottom — 51st, below even Washington — in the nation in mental health services provided. Oftentimes these people receive cursory treatment, and that is only if they are fortunate enough to receive even that much while sitting in a county jail or state prison, before being returned to the streets. Sooner or later, they will collide again with innocent victims, including health care workers.
The other preventative step legislators can take is to require inmates in prison for violent crimes to serve out their sentence.
If it means building more prisons, so be it. Society must protect itself and its children from dangerous individuals. Caging those who physically harm or kill others is the only weapon it has at its disposal until someone comes up with something better, a day all would surely welcome.
Complete these two objectives and everyone will breathe a little easier, including health care workers.