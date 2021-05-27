Millions of Americans are expected to wander from home this weekend to destinations like the Golden Isles and to countless other areas of interest for recreation or relaxation. For many who are working, it will be a three-day weekend. Add the fact that school is out in communities like Glynn County and expect to be part of a crowd wherever you go.
Enjoy the holiday, but please keep safety in mind. Anyone not fully inoculated should continue to follow health guidelines issued for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Maintain a safe distance from others, wash hands frequently — everyone knows the drill by now.
When at the beach, watch your children. Watch them closely. Children can be daring, too daring for their own personal safety. Blink an eye and suddenly they are deeper in the water than they’re supposed to be. It is in their nature.
Do not leave little ones unattended. Stay within a second’s grab or reach. Lifeguards will be posted on St. Simons Island, but don’t count on them seeing your child disappear under a wave. Their eyes and attention cannot be everywhere at once. Take responsibility for the young lives in your care.
Discourage anyone in the group who has been drinking a beverage with an alcohol content from swimming. Alcohol dulls an awareness of safety issues, like distance from shore. A day of fun can quickly become a day of tragedy to the reckless and unwary.
Be just as safety conscious when around rivers, lakes or swimming pools. Make sure the day is one of fun and pleasant memories.
If boating is on the agenda, be smart. Follow the rules of safety and the law, like having a lifejacket for each person on board. In Georgia, any child under the age of 13 must wear a Coast Guard approved life-saving vest when in a moving boat. It’s really not a bad practice for everyone, especially in rough water or foul weather.
File a float plan if the day’s activities include a cruise distantly from shore or point of departure. Include the planned route, description of the boat, number of persons and expected time of return. This way, someone will know where to begin looking should engine trouble or other problems delay a return to shore.
Be extra careful if planning to be one of the millions of motorists traveling the highways this weekend. Stick to the speed limit and watch out for drivers impaired by alcohol. If intoxicated drivers are lucky, police will catch them and get them off the roads before they harm themselves or others. Save an individual or a family and report drunk drivers.
Have a fun but safe weekend.