GGeorgia-Florida weekend is one of our favorite times of year. Not only do we enjoy watching the annual gridiron clash between the Bulldogs and Gators in Jacksonville, the Isles is happy to play host to all the UGA fans (and maybe a few Florida fans) who come here to enjoy the weekend.
Unfortunately, like everything else in 2020, this weekend’s festivities will look a lot different than in year’s past. Due to the global pandemic, TIAA Bank Field will only be at 25 percent capacity — around 18,000 fans. It will be odd indeed to see a Georgia-Florida game with the distinct divided sea of blue and red fans packing the stadium.
How that will affect how many people come to the Isles this weekend remains to be seen. It’s possible fewer people will make the drive considering there are fewer people going to the game. Of course, people could also choose to come to the area and enjoy the rivalry weekend here. However many come, it is imperative that visitors keep in mind a few things.
First, if you are planning to go to the annual beach party known as “Frat Beach” on Friday, note that the county commission has enacted an alcohol ban that applies to all St. Simons Island beaches. That ban is in place for today and Saturday. Also, please stow your trash. We’d like to keep our beaches as trash free as possible.
Second, remember that we are still in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. The percentage of virus tests coming back as positive has gone up slightly in our area as of the end of October. We would like to avoid the spike we saw after Memorial Day. Continue to follow the advice of health officials so that we don’t facilitate the spread of this disease.
Finally, but definitely not last, know that law enforcement will be out in full force. If you drink and drive, you will be caught. They will be on the lookout for people who had too much to drink, or have dabbled in illicit substances. If you drink, do so in moderation and please don’t drive. Going to jail or the hospital because you chose to drink and drive will put a pretty big damper on your weekend fun.
We welcome all visitors to our corner of the world and wish all a fun weekend. Enjoy your time here, but we encourage you to enjoy yourself responsibly, for your sake and the sake of everyone else.