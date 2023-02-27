Waste always seems to be at the forefront of today’s news. You see politicians campaigning and pledging to reduce waste — usually of the financial variety. You see environmentalists begging people to police their trash so that our ecosystem isn’t irreversibly damaged by waste. It is a problem that comes in a variety of forms.
There is another forms of waste that you can’t often tangibly see but still has an adverse effect on our lives — wasting time.
Time is among the most precious commodities anyone has these days. It can feel like a month happens in the blink of an eye. How many times have you planned to do something weeks in advance, but you find yourself surprised and unprepared when the date arrives?
Everyone is looking for a way to preserve as much time as possible whether it is finding the quickest route to a destination or the most efficient way to do a task so that you can get done as soon as possible. So why do so many people still devote so much time into wasteful and irrational hatred?
Hatred is an emotion that can consume someone like a fire to the point that it is all they see. In our society, we have too many people who spew hate for reasons that defy logic like race, religious affiliation and gender, to name a few.
For some, it’s not enough to let those they hate live their lives. They feel the need to lash out at the targets of their unjustifiable hate. Technology and social media have, unfortunately, made this easier to do. Cyber bullying has become the norm for those who want to inflict emotional pain on whatever group they don’t like.
This kind of irrational hatred brings nothing positive to the table. At best, all it does is lead people to waste their time and energy trashing others online when they could be doing something more. At worst, it leads to some of the horrifying incidents like the deadly attacks we’ve seen like the Charleston shooting at a Black church that killed nine people or the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11 people.
Such irrational hatred and violence does not belong in our society. Neither does the rhetoric and bullying that can lead to such tragic circumstances.
When we are young, we are taught the golden rule — to treat others like we would want to be treated. Some people forget that as they get older, but our society would be better off if more people remembered it. We could stop wasting our time and energy on things like hate, and do more positive things to impact our world.