Remember this number: 79,117. It’s how many men, women and teens lost their lives in the United States during the first nine months of 2022, and that’s only the ones the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knows about.

There was one bright spot during that period, though no police or public health official is likely to refer to it that way, as a “bright spot.” The number in 2022 reflects 2,038 fewer than the 81,155 men, women and children who forfeited their lives to drug overdoses during the same nine months the year before.

