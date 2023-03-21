Remember this number: 79,117. It’s how many men, women and teens lost their lives in the United States during the first nine months of 2022, and that’s only the ones the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knows about.
There was one bright spot during that period, though no police or public health official is likely to refer to it that way, as a “bright spot.” The number in 2022 reflects 2,038 fewer than the 81,155 men, women and children who forfeited their lives to drug overdoses during the same nine months the year before.
The main culprit in these deaths: fentanyl. It takes but a smidgeon to take a life, and it can be an added ingredient to any illegal narcotic trafficked on the streets. Buyers most likely are unaware they are purchasing something — from marijuana to cocaine, even oxycodone pills sold without a prescription — that conceals a potentially deadly punch. Many would prefer to think fentanyl-induced overdoses were unintentional, anyway.
These are not scare tactics. The numbers are real. In many cases, they are lives snatched away in the blink of an eye by an urge to “get high.”
In Georgia alone, according to the Department of Public Health, 803 surrendered their lives to something they ingested that included fentanyl. That was in 2020, more than double the 392 lost during the same period in 2019.
It is no small wonder why states are fighting back, and they are targeting fentanyl specifically. As with any civilized society, they are doing it with laws. They are enacting legislation that significantly lowers the amount of fentanyl users can have in their possession that will cost them their freedom. Better to spend months or years in jail than an eternity in a graveyard, or so the thinking goes.
Drug rehabilitation will be offered to those who want it. The message for those who shrug off the offer is to expect to see the inside of a prison if caught in possession of the tiniest bit of fentanyl.
Oddly enough, there are lawmakers who are attempting to repel movements toward stronger anti-fentanyl laws. They contend it will sweep up the innocent with the guilty. Not everyone knows when an illegal substance being purchased is laced with fentanyl, they argue.
Precisely the point. Remember the number? 79,117? Those behind tougher penalties do. How could they forget?