When you work hard to reach a goal, the day you get to the mountaintop is worthy of celebration. That is why the first Wednesday in February has become a day of celebration for so many high school athletes around the country.
For those who don’t follow recruiting circles closely, the first Wednesday in February is National Signing Day. In the past, it was the first day that football players could sign their letters of intent to colleges.
That has changed the past two years, thanks to an early signing period that is allowed in December. While the first Wednesday in February has lost a bit of its luster with more higher profile athletes signing early, there is still plenty of reasons to cheer.
It’s important to remember how much work goes into being an athlete capable of earning a college scholarship. Along with going to class and keeping their grades up, athletes also spend hours a day honing their sport.
Depending on the sport, chasing the dream may include driving an hour or two to practice. It takes a special kind of dedication to excel in the classroom and on the field. Earning a scholarship is worth applause, no matter the level of competition the college plays in.
There are two things to important things to remember about signing day. It’s important to remember that signing day isn’t just for football. Camden had athletes in five different sports sign on Wednesday.
It’s also important to note that Wednesday is also just the beginning of the process. More athletes will be signing over the next few weeks and months. If you are an athlete still unsigned, don’t fret. There is still time for a college to realize your potential and offer you a chance to continue not only your athletic career, but also your academic career.
To all the athletes that put pen to paper on Wednesday or earlier in the process, and those that will in the future, we congratulate you on achieving something not everyone can do. We thank you for representing the Golden Isles with pride, and look forward to seeing what you guys and girls can do next.