The new year is often a time of reflection and celebration. Some people take the time to think about what changes they want to make in their lives. They often resolve to stick to these changes when the calendar flips over to another year.

Those resolutions don’t always stick for the people who make them. There is one thing, however, we would like to see people resolve as we move from 2022 into 2023, and its how people celebrate the holiday. Let’s ring in the new year without any gunfire.

