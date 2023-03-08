Nobody likes to repeat themselves. If you have to repeat something to someone, chances are that the person you were talking to either wasn’t paying attention to what you said or just didn’t care enough about what you were saying to retain the information. Either way, it can be frustrating.

Reading reports of irresponsible gun owners leaving unsecured firearms out in the open is also pretty frustrating. We don’t like to sound like a broken record — or, for those too young to have used records, a song stuck on repeat — but we are tired of seeing police reports in which gun owners leave their firearms where anybody can get them.

