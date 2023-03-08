Nobody likes to repeat themselves. If you have to repeat something to someone, chances are that the person you were talking to either wasn’t paying attention to what you said or just didn’t care enough about what you were saying to retain the information. Either way, it can be frustrating.
Reading reports of irresponsible gun owners leaving unsecured firearms out in the open is also pretty frustrating. We don’t like to sound like a broken record — or, for those too young to have used records, a song stuck on repeat — but we are tired of seeing police reports in which gun owners leave their firearms where anybody can get them.
This is an issue we have written about before because of the frequency of the problem. Our CrimeScene report, which examines police reports from local law enforcement twice a week, often has a lot of recurring crimes — DUIs, problems with persons, etc. One common crime is thieves breaking into unlocked cars and taking what’s inside. Too often, that includes taking firearms that were not properly secured by their owners.
In the CrimeScene that ran Tuesday, there were even more baffling mistakes made by gun owners. A manager of a department store called police recently to report that someone had their 9mm pistol sitting on the paper seat cover dispenser in one of the stalls in the men’s bathroom at the mall.
A similar incident occurred at a city park as an employee found a gun in the men’s restroom at the park. Police determined that neither gun was stolen, so they were just forgotten about by their owners.
Both of those owners should count their lucky stars that it was someone responsible that found their guns. Considering these were left in public restrooms, the guns could have easily been found by anyone who entered. Thankfully, they weren’t discovered by a young child who mistook it for a toy or a criminal thinking he had just hit the jackpot.
City and county police officers are already strained to their limit due to staffing shortages, even though the situation has improved for both departments in recent months. There are a few common sense things we can do as citizens to help them. If you own a gun, properly securing it at all times is a good way to start.
Stolen guns will be used for nefarious means either by the person who took it or whomever buys the purloined product from them. Don’t make it easier for them by leaving guns in easily accessible places like an unlocked car or a public restroom.