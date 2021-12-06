The nation is once again dealing with the after-effects of another school shooting, this time in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed, several others were injured and a 15-year-old student has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.
Prosecutors have also charged the accused student’s parents with involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor on the case said that the gun was stored in an unlocked drawer while the attorney for the parents maintains that the gun was locked up.
That case will have to be decided in a court of law. The horrible incident, however, should be a wakeup call for those who do not properly store their firearms.
The right to bear arms is guaranteed by the Constitution. The Founding Fathers thought it was important enough to make it the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights.
It is a right that should be honored, but that means we as a society can not allow people who own and possess weapons with such deadly potential to take an irresponsible approach to ownership.
The dangers of not properly securing a firearm are immense. There have been too many stories of children finding guns and accidentally shooting themselves or others. An unsecured firearm could also find its way into the hands of someone in a mental health crisis, and they may use it on themselves or others.
There are also thieves out there looking to pilfer firearms for sale on the black market or to use them in other crimes. Our CrimeScene section runs three times a week. Too many times among those police reports there are examples of someone who left a firearm in an unlocked car and found it gone when they returned.
It may be time states consider possible punishments for irresponsible gun owners — whether it is a fine or maybe taking away their privilege to own a gun for a period of time the same way delinquent drivers have their licenses suspended.
Maybe that threat would help people take better care to properly store their guns — locked away and unloaded — instead of the indifferent attitude that permeates throughout police reports.