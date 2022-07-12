Satanic? A fair warning to mankind? Suggestions for how to rebuild a society following a nuclear holocaust or other global disaster? Entertaining tourist draw?
Take your pick. Everyone who took the time to get out of the car and trudge up a pathway in an open field to read the Georgia Guidestones, also known as “America’s Stonehenge,” in rural Elbert County just outside of Elberton formed his or her own opinion of what they were or represented.
There is as much speculation as to their purpose or meaning as there are stars in the universe. Even a former Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kandiss Taylor, weighed in on them. Calling them “Luciferian,” she vowed to have the monuments removed if elected, even though neither the property nor the granite slabs belonged to her or to the state. Republican voters took her down as a candidate in the primary.
Now, it does not matter what the Guidestones might have represented. Someone decided that the intended message, if there was even an intended message, was bad, evil or too much and blew up one of the 16-foot, 4-inch slabs. Determining the other three Guidestones, as well as the equally tall centerpiece and the capstone atop them to be unsafe after the loss of one in an explosion, officials took the rest down.
What is it in this country today that gives an individual or an outside group of individuals the right to decide for every adult what can be seen, read or interpreted? Why do they feel it is necessary or their right to take it upon themselves to control what is before the eyes and ears of everyone else?
In interview after interview with those who resided in the vicinity of the Georgia Guidestones, farmers, ranchers, retirees and business persons offered their own theory of what the stones said or represented. Most all, however, agreed that the stones attracted curiosity-seekers to an area of Northeast Georgia known as the Granite Capital of the World but not known for tourism. Several said people came as far away as Australia to eyeball the Guidestones for themselves.
The Guidestones had survived public scrutiny since their erection in 1980. How puzzling that they did not survive this modern age, an age when humankind is supposed to be more enlightened.