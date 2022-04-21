An interesting conversation occurred among the three Republican candidates with designs on the District 179 state House seat that will be vacant at the end of the year with the retirement of a fellow GOP member, Don Hogan. What might have piqued the interest of constituents arose during debate over the elimination of Georgia’s income tax.
While it is a topic worth consideration and deep thought, it was not the part of the discussion that warrants further inspection. Politicians will decide the fate of that idea. Rest assured they will lean heavily toward what generates the most revenue.
The part that is noteworthy is a point raised during the forum hosted by one of the community’s civic organizations. It was noted that replacing the income tax with another source of revenue would make Georgia more attractive to people eager to uproot and resettle. It was noted that a sizable chunk of the individuals and families pouring out of California are dropping anchor in states where the only income tax paid is to the federal government.
The message: Drop the state income tax and more will come.
While politicians might see dollar signs when they look at the newcomers, they can present a dilemma to communities that fail to plan properly. Residents of Glynn County can attest to that. They have felt the consequences of poor planning over the years.
Take St. Simons Island as an example of growth gone wild. While the island remains an attractive place to live, as evident by nonstop development, the quality of life continues to slip. A trip in the family car that took only a handful of minutes decades ago can be more time-consuming today, depending on the hour of day and the season.
On both the island and the mainland, residents who once thought they had found paradise in the neighborhoods where they purchased homes suddenly find themselves standing before elected or appointed officials — and sometimes before a judge — arguing against a proposed new development. Apartment complexes or commercial enterprises, especially ones that turn night into day and create traffic issues, tend to spoil the immediate living-sphere of residential areas.
It also means more pressure on resources, both natural and tax-provided. Once quiet communities will slowly begin mimicking the sights, sounds and problems of the big city.
As a fully invested member of Brunswick and the Golden Isles, this newspaper has always supported growth — good growth. The Brunswick News will continue to do so. It is how communities survive.
At the same time, we urge current and future members of Congress, the Georgia Legislature and local commissions to find ways to balance the desire for growth with the desire of the individuals and families already here to live in peace.
It is the charm of the Golden Isles that draws people and business. Don’t ruin it for everybody.