The Joint Water and Sewer Commission says it has little choice but to raise the cost of receiving wastewater. Everything is going up, officials lament, especially the price of electricity. It cost more to pump and treat what goes into the system.

Now, come June, expect to pay more for all that water that disappears down the drain if your household or business is connected to the community’s sewer system. Households that use what JWSC calls on average 4,200 gallons of water a month will see a slight bump on the sewer part of the utility bill of about 80 cents.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.