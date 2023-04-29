The Joint Water and Sewer Commission says it has little choice but to raise the cost of receiving wastewater. Everything is going up, officials lament, especially the price of electricity. It cost more to pump and treat what goes into the system.
Now, come June, expect to pay more for all that water that disappears down the drain if your household or business is connected to the community’s sewer system. Households that use what JWSC calls on average 4,200 gallons of water a month will see a slight bump on the sewer part of the utility bill of about 80 cents.
The increase will not be applied to water use. Just to what is returned to the system. In most cases, the sewer amount is the same as the water amount, even if the water is only being used to wash the family car or hose down a thirsty yard.
JWSC says the rate increase is necessary. In addition to covering higher energy bills, it will go toward maintenance that is planned and anticipated.
There is another way JWSC can generate more revenue without having to resort to a rate hike. It could expand its customer base. It is extending water lines to areas currently without — namely Arco, Brunswick Villa and a commercial district on U.S. 341 — but it’s another matter to convince people to connect to the sewer lines. The fee to tap in to the water and sewer lines can cost several thousand dollars for a single-family residence.
As mentioned before on this page, in the hilly countryside of Stephens County in Northeast Georgia, officials in the county seat of Toccoa found an easy way to entice reluctant subscribers to abandon wells and septic tanks and connect with services. The strategy was simple. It offered to waive tap-in fees for all new customers over a certain period of time. Customers jumped at the offer. It was an opportunity to save big bucks.
Why the JWSC has failed to dabble in a little salesmanship of its own to draw more customers remains a mystery. It is a sound business practice. The business world relies on it all the time. When the goal is to attract more customers, special offers or sales are go-to options.
Each household that signed on would move Glynn County closer to a goal set by the health department in the late 1980s. The goal was to eliminate the need for septic tanks. Board members at the time considered them a threat to the environment and to human health.
Now, scientists around the nation are reminding households on septic tanks to expect more to fail with the frequency of major weather events and as the oceans rise.
There is also fire safety. Extended water lines would reduce the need for water tankers when structures catch fire in areas where water lines do not exist.
Expanding services are good, but the JWSC needs to make sure their prospective customers will actually avail themselves of the service.