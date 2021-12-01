It is easy to look at the world we live in today and say too many people are obsessed with advancing what’s best for them over the greater good for everyone. It does feel like, at times, there are too many people focused on “me” instead of “we.”
That is not true of everyone as two recent stories in The News showcasing the good works being done by Coastal Outreach Soccer and the community that is turning a defunct construction project into a new park.
We have sung the praises of the work Shawn Williams and the staff and volunteers of Coastal Outreach Soccer do in the community before. The COS program provides athletic and academic support for children of underserved and low-income families in the area.
It has helped develop athletic talent that has earned college scholarships while also placing an important emphasis on academics. Since 2014, the program has had a 100% graduation rate.
Now, COS is helping the overall well-being of its athletes by launching a pilot program aimed at improving the health and nutrition of its players. By collaborating with various health care specialists, the program will track sleep and stress patterns, analyze their physical health and performance on the field and educate the players about how all of these factors combine to impact an individual’s overall success.
If you want to help the program, a fundraiser is being held Thursday by the nonprofit Clean Your Plate, which is supporting the COS endeavor. More info is available at cleanyourplaterx.org.
As for the new park coming to St. Simons Island’s Glynn Haven suburb, it is safe to say that it wouldn’t exist if residents hadn’t banded together to make it happen. The residents got other groups involved and raised $200,000 to help the county purchase the vacant block.
Now, they soon will be ready to unveil the park’s design. It will include plenty of green space for people to utilize and a playground. The Sea Island Co. and Golden Isles Fund for Trees are helping out with beautifying the park.
This initiative will turn what could have become another vacant lot into a nice park that will be used for generations to come by Glynn Haven residents.
When people in communities look out for the greater good rather than individual gain, they usually thrive. The work of COS and the Glynn Haven Park Planning Committee is just another example of why it’s better to think in terms of “we,” not “me.”