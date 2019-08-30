Tragedy has a way of bringing people together in the hopes of making the future better. When times are at their worst, we as humans look for a way to somehow make the world a better place and try to prevent anyone else from experiencing such loss.
Many people in the Isles experienced such a tragedy when a beloved and popular local hair-dresser Nicole Wells jumped to her death from the Sidney Lanier Bridge. The tragedy served to motivate the community to see what could be done to prevent someone else from taking his or her own life on the bridge.
In March, hundreds of people took part in the Shine A Light Bridge Walk to raise awareness. The group of concerned citizens that spearheaded the walk continued its efforts to raise awareness by petitioning city, county and state leaders to make changes to the bridge that could prevent such a tragedy in the future.
The group’s efforts paid off earlier this month, when the Georgia Department of Transportation installed signs on the bridge urging those who are contemplating suicide to stop and call for help. The sign reads “When it seems like there is no nope, THERE IS HELP.” A number for the National Suicide Prevention Helpline, 800-273-8255, is also posted on the signs.
Kiera Byrd didn’t know Wells, but along with community leaders Hal Hart and Cap Fendig, she sought to help others from meeting the same fate. All three of them deserve praise for their efforts on this matter. There is no telling how many lives those signs might save by letting those in need of help know there are people out there who want to help.
We also want to thank the city and county commissioners and local legislators who helped make this possible. It’s amazing what the government and people can accomplish when they work together.
Of course, the advocates have their sights set on higher goals. They would like to see more preventative measures taken on the bridge including a higher barrier for bridge rails. We hope that the GDOT takes the request under serious consideration. If it can save lives, it would be worth the expense.
If you would like to find out how you can help the Shine A Light Bridge Walk Alliance, the group has a page on Facebook.