Fall in the Golden Isles is one of our favorite times of year. There is usually plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures to make use of the many outdoor activities our area has to offer. For many in the Isles, that means hitting the links for a round of golf.
There aren’t many things in the Isles to spoil a round of golf. Outside of a thunderstorm or the occasional hard freeze in winter, you can find golfers teeing off year-round in our neck of the woods. That and a plethora of fun and challenging courses makes the Golden Isles a golfer’s paradise.
That’s why it made all the sense in the world when the PGA Tour announced they were bringing a new tournament to our area. What started out as the McGladrey Classic in 2010 is now the RSM Classic. As the tournament enters its 11th edition, it is still going strong.
The tournament is hosted by one of the Isles’ favorite sons. Davis Love III has brought a lot of eyes to the Golden Isles over his decades on the PGA Tour. His influence also brought other PGA Tour pros to our area. Now you can find more than a dozen players spread across the PGA and Korn Ferry tours that call the Isles home.
Love’s greatest contribution, though, is helping bring a PGA Tour event to his home. In a short amount of time, the Classic has become another fall tradition in the Isles. Its influence is on par with Georgia-Florida week.
The Classic’s reach extends beyond the course and the dollars that players and spectators bring. Every week in November, the tournament serves as a four-day infomercial for the Golden Isles. Viewers around the world get to see our stunning vistas and wonder why they haven’t made a visit to one of the premier golfing destinations in the world.
There is also the tournament’s charitable outreach. The Classic has raised millions that have gone to a variety of charities, including several local endeavors. The good work that money does is beyond any true measure, but it is gigantic to say the least.
The RSM Classic is slated to tee off this week. Like everything else in this unfortunate year, it is being affected by the pandemic. There will not be any spectators at this year’s event. While that is a bummer, it is necessary given that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.
Even without spectators, we expect the players to bring their A games. Another stellar field of players will be challenging Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Plantation courses. It won’t quite be the same without fans, but we are thankful that the tournament can go on in such challenging times.
There’s a lesson in that for everyone.