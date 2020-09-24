Question the community’s elected officials about crime on our streets and neighborhoods, and usually the first words out of their mouths is about funding and a pressing need for more of it. Perfectly understandable. Effective law enforcement is well-funded enforcement.
It’s why the thousands of dollars in a crime-fighting grant from the U.S. Department of Justice is appreciated. A lot of cities and counties in the Peach State will benefit from federal grants announced Wednesday, including Glynn County.
Amounts awarded are worth noting. Glynn County is receiving $15,000, Augusta $45,000, Savannah $99,000 and Hinesville $11,000.
Every little bit helps, which is all the more true when the target of a grant is crime. Communities need to throw everything they can get their hands on at gangs, drugs and violence.
Recent incidents alone yield compelling evidence that crime remains an issue in the Golden Isles. Three people were transported to hospitals with wounds following a drive-by shooting in a residential area of our community, and a man in his 30s shot at city police who were pursuing him. Both of these incidents are frightening scenarios to law-abiding citizens.
Those in charge of city and county governments must remain attuned to what’s available out there, or at least demand that the men and women in the employ of taxpayers keep up with other potential funding sources.
Maybe a tighter rapport with those elected to state and federal governments is in order. That’s a distinct possibility given the fact the community missed out on a critical grant earlier this week. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went to other cities and counties from the state for drainage and street improvements.
In the meantime, citizens who are tired of criminals taking over their streets and neighborhoods can play an important role in efforts to rid the community of thugs and drug pushers.
They are the most powerful weapon at the disposal of police since they vastly outnumber criminals. Their eyes and ears are everywhere, and they can report what they see and hear to the proper authorities.