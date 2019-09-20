On the football field, statistics show the potency and efficiency an offense runs or how tough and relentlessly a defense plays. Brunswick High and Glynn Academy are capable of producing big stats on both sides of the ball this year.
The stats used to rate how well the Glynn County School System is running can tell a story just like a box score. What we find time and time again is that the school system is among the state’s best.
The latest testament to that fact is the recently released graduation rates. The overall rate for the school system did go down from a 95.1 to 93.7, measured over a four-year span. That drop, though, is incredibly small on the larger scale. For the individual schools, Brunswick High dropped from 96 percent to 91.5 percent while Glynn fell to 93.9 percent after last year’s 94.6,
The average is still double digits ahead of the state average, even though the state average went up a touch to 82 percent. According to the Georgia Department of Education report, only 71 school districts in Georgia recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent.
The school system would obviously prefer their rate to be 100 percent. While that would be a nice feather in the cap of the school system, Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said it best when he said “It is more important for us to deliver a quality education to every student and prepare him or her with skills they need for a successful future.”
The school system isn’t just going to pass a student to reach that 100 percent threshold. The teachers, staff, volunteers and others who help know what a disservice that does to the student.
Glynn County Schools aren’t focused on a number, they want what’s best for the students. That’s why they parter with organizations like Communities in Schools and Gulfstream’s Student Leadership Program that offer support that can help a student keep moving forward in their education.
We would like to commend all the teachers, staff, volunteers, community organizations and everyone else who provides support for students to help them be all they can be. We also want to applaud the students themselves, who put in a lot of work to earn the right to walk across a stage and get their diplomas.
The number may not be at 100, but with the dedication the school system has shown, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was at some point in the near future.