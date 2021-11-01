As our daily lives adjusted to the pandemic, one of the biggest questions on the minds of many was how would schooling be handled.
When the pandemic began in Spring 2020, schools went to virtual learning for the remainder of the year. When schools started up in Fall 2020, there were in-person and virtual options available with safety measures put in place to help protect students and staff during such a tumultuous time.
One of the tangible measurements we have for discerning how successful schools are is graduation rates. Looking at the rates for the 2020-21 school year, it is clear our local high schools navigated these difficult times very successfully.
Glynn Academy graduated 96.6% of its seniors (400 out of 414) while Brunswick High had 91.1% of its seniors (367 out of 403). For comparison, the average graduation rate for the state was 83.7% and the national rate was 86%. McIntosh County Academy (97.5%), Brantley County (94.1%) and Camden County (92.1%) also finished about the state and national average.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said the results are “an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools.” That is especially true given the difficult circumstances students and educators have been working under since March 2020. Our local success speaks to both the skill of our educators, and the tenacity of our students who didn’t let adversity keep them from fulfilling their goal of graduation.
Of course, it takes help and a lot of dedication to help shepherd students to graduation. Along with educators and school staff, there are dedicated groups working to make sure students reach their full potential. One such group is Communities in Schools, which helps students at risk of dropping out by providing the support they need to focus on graduating.
Let us not forget the parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members who also play a major role in helping students get to such an important milestone. It is a lot of work for everyone involved, but students who graduate will likely have a better life than those left behind.
Numerous studies have shown that people with at least a high school diploma have a better quality of life than those who don’t graduate high school. Even for students who don’t plan to continue their education, a diploma is still a prerequisite for several jobs.
The truth is the means to living your best possible life starts with graduating high school. We are grateful to have a community full of students striving to reach that goal with plenty of people to help them get there.