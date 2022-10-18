It has been a tough couple of years for education leaders, teachers and students in Georgia. The COVID-19 pandemic led to schools going to virtual learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. A mixture of in-person and virtual learning made up the 2020-21 school year, with school days returning closer to normal for the 2021-22 school year.

That kind of disruption is bound to have an effect on students. It’s why school systems across the state, including Glynn County Schools, are looking for ways to combat the learning loss that has occurred the last couple of years.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …