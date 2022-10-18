It has been a tough couple of years for education leaders, teachers and students in Georgia. The COVID-19 pandemic led to schools going to virtual learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. A mixture of in-person and virtual learning made up the 2020-21 school year, with school days returning closer to normal for the 2021-22 school year.
That kind of disruption is bound to have an effect on students. It’s why school systems across the state, including Glynn County Schools, are looking for ways to combat the learning loss that has occurred the last couple of years.
With the deck being stacked against educators and students the last few years, it is worth celebrating when gains are made in key areas such as graduation rates. The Georgia Department of Education recently released its graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year, and Glynn County Schools saw its rate increase from 93.9% to 95.2%. Glynn Academy’s rate fell slightly from 96.6% to 95.8% while Brunswick High’s rates rose from 91.1% to 94.5%.
That jump may not seem like a huge leap mathematically, but Glynn County’s graduation rate is impressive when compared to the state average.
The graduation rate for the state increased to 84.1 percent, which sets a new record since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. The fact that Glynn County Schools were 11 percentage points better than the state average shows that the teachers, educators, staff and others who help in schools are doing a tremendous job.
Study after study has shown the importance of a high school diploma in today’s society. High school dropouts, on average, earn less in their lifetime than high school graduates. Employers looking for skilled workers aren’t hiring dropouts.
The importance of graduation rates goes beyond the individual lives that have been bettered by graduating instead of dropping out of school.
High graduation rates reflect a community’s dedication to education. It takes a network of teachers, support staff and others to shepherd students to the finish line. Glynn County is lucky to have tremendously hard-working people who are dedicated to making sure that students achieve all they can.
That kind of dedication doesn’t go unnoticed when people are looking to relocate. Our schools are a feather in the cap of anyone who promotes the virtues of the Golden Isles.
This area is a great place to live, and one of the many reasons for the quality of education students can receive. These graduation rates reflect that.