Valuable. Desirable. Those two adjectives were mentioned a lot at Tuesday’s Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority meeting. They were used to describe two industrial parks in the county — Tradewinds Coastal Logistics Park and Gateway Industrial Park — which recently received a key state certification.
Both Tradewinds and Gateway were designated as Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) by the state Department of Economic Development. The designation, announced at Tuesday’s meeting, certifies the two parks are ready for developers.
That is tremendously good news for our local economy. Pat Wilson, a commissioner for the Department of Economic Development, said the certification will allow the sites to compete at a global level when it comes to bringing new businesses to the area.
“I believe that Brunswick and Glynn County’s efforts to attain the GRAD status will prove to be highly beneficial,” Wilson said.
The certification covers more than 700 acres in the county, with Tradewinds itself comprising 687 acres of land that is certified ready for development. That makes it one of six GRAD certified spots in Georgia that is larger than 500 acres.
The good news is that the certification is just the cherry on top for an already enticing list of reasons why a developer would want to set up shop in Glynn County. Perhaps tops on that list is location.
We are situated right along Interstate 95, a major transportation hub that can take you anywhere up the Eastern Seaboard. Development authority president Ryan Moore pointed out that Tradewinds is just a mile from the interstate.
There are also three major ports nearby — with Jacksonville and Savannah located to the south and north of our own spectacular port of call here in Brunswick. The Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is also preparing for a 2,000 foot runway extension which will enable larger aircraft to take off fully loaded.
The county’s three other industrial parks were too small for the designation, but Moore has set a lofty goal to have all the available industrial property ready for development within the next year. The development authority has invested the time in making sure our area has everything it needs to attract more industry to our neck of the woods. We salute their efforts to not only get the certification, but hope they can meet the goal Moore has set for them.
All of the work being put in to show Glynn County is open for business is going to pay off in a lot of ways. We look forward to seeing what new businesses will call the Golden Isles home.