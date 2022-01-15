In his State of the State address, Gov. Brian Kemp reeled off a number of promises, including stepped up efforts to counter rising crime rates in Georgia’s capital city and in its numerous other municipalities and communities. For the sake of law-abiding citizens, we hope his list of promises will take root and yield positive results.
Among other proposals, Gov. Kemp wants to include state law enforcement in his blanket $5,000 annual pay raise for state employees. That helps. With police becoming moving targets across the nation more and more, the men and women who protect us ought to be among the highest paid professionals in the state and country. They literally put life and limb on the line every minute they are on duty.
Gov. Kemp also includes in his budget priorities $3 million for additional trooper cadets and $7 million for upgrades to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab. The upgrades are long overdue. That is especially true today with the backlog in cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is missing in his address is what will become of the criminals charged and found guilty of violent crimes. Ideally, anyone who deliberately harms or takes the life of another or shoots up an occupied home or business should receive more than a stern lecture from a judge. Sentences should reflect society’s defensive attitude toward harming others. They should be harsh.
The sentence should be automatically doubled for any felon committing a violent offense a second time. A person who is unable to live peaceably among others should be treated accordingly and made to serve the full sentence.
The state must send a clear message to dangerous individuals, and that message should be that violent behavior will not be tolerated.
Advocates of other methods of dealing with convicted criminals often argue that prison sentences fail to deter crime. That is true as long as the state continues to release violent felons from prison early just to save money or to open space in prison for other criminals. Violent people who are behind bars are not a threat to our families or communities.
Locked away, they are unable to shoot at homes or at large gatherings or kill people. Residents of Brunswick could tell the governor a thing or two about that.