It is hard to believe the majority of adults in this state would be in favor of 56 senators and 180 House members, the makeup of the General Assembly, deciding what books children can read in school libraries. Differences aside, it is where the state may be headed.
Parents in some cities and counties are raising objections to the subject matter of some books found in school libraries. Among other things, they say certain topics are either too sensitive or in direct conflict with their personal taste or views. They demand they be banned posthaste.
A number of legislators tend to agree with this line of thought. There is even some consideration being given to enacting a law that would make it a crime for school librarians to allow the check out or reading of certain books, the topics of which are to be determined.
Pardon us, but in a society where children are still considered — well, children — shouldn’t that be the prerogative of parents? They are the ones who ought to decide which books are suitable for their offspring, not a political body known to kowtow to the crowd stirring up the most dust or making the most noise.
A list of books or subjects parents do not want their children reading can be submitted in the opening days of school, just like every other consent form sent home with students. With today’s computer technology, it would take mere seconds to determine if a book submitted for checkout met the standards set by the child’s home.
This is not a greenlight for every book imaginable to be available at school libraries. Materials and images that are adult in content do not belong on school shelves, and school officials and librarians know what these materials and images are.
Of course, these are not the books this 2021 edition of the book ban club is talking about. They have their own list of topics they consider unsuitable for their children and yours.
Problem is, what offends them may not offend others or those who favor open and free thought at higher age levels.
The last thing this state needs is for the government to tell parents what their children can or can’t read.
Leave book selection for students in the hands of parents. No one knows their children better, not even 56 senators and 180 House members.