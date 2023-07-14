When you think of customer service, your first thoughts likely go to a good or bad experience you had with a specific business. It doesn’t matter what kind of business it is. Having good customer service is important whether it is a national chain or a small business.

We doubt many people’s first thoughts on customer service were about a government agency, but customer service should be especially important to them. Glynn County’s government has thousands of taxpaying citizens as it customers. Customer service is something that should be considered when it makes decisions that affect the whole county.

