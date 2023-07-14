When you think of customer service, your first thoughts likely go to a good or bad experience you had with a specific business. It doesn’t matter what kind of business it is. Having good customer service is important whether it is a national chain or a small business.
We doubt many people’s first thoughts on customer service were about a government agency, but customer service should be especially important to them. Glynn County’s government has thousands of taxpaying citizens as it customers. Customer service is something that should be considered when it makes decisions that affect the whole county.
Improving customer service is one of the reasons county officials gave at a media roundtable on Wednesday for a recent reorganization of several of its departments.
The reorganization includes paring down the Glynn County Public Works Department from six divisions to two, moving all of the county’s engineers into one department and moving maintenance for passive parks and beaches to the county recreation and parks department.
A new compliance division will handle requests such as alcoholic beverage licenses, business licenses, golf cart permits, short-term rental home permits, solicitor’s permits, events and festival permits, and other matters.
County Manager Bill Fallon told The News the county commission wants better customer service and that these changes “will make it a lot more effective.”
While we may not think of governments as a business, they have a lot in common with big business. They have millions of dollars at their disposal to use how they see fit. A lot of that money goes to provide services that citizens pay for either through tax dollars or separate fees. If customers are paying those fees and taxes without getting a satisfactory result, then something needs to change.
Customer service isn’t the only way governments are becoming more like businesses. The job market also has governments beefing up pay and incentives for a variety of positions, most notably police and first responders, in order to retain and attract personnel.
Time will tell if the county’s reorganization will have the desired benefits. On paper it seems like it should work, but the real world has a way of adversely affecting even the best of ideas.
Glynn County’s customers will let the county know it isn’t working for them.